Aston joins Bradford after Featherstone release him from loan spell

HALF-BACK Cory Aston has been released by Featherstone Rovers from his loan spell with the club.

His last appearance for Rovers was against parent club Leeds Rhinos in last month’s Challenge Cup quarterfinal tie at Headingley.

The 22-year-old former Sheffield Eagles player joined Rovers from Leeds on rolling loan deal in February but has been unable to gain a place in recent weeks and has now moved to Bradford Bulls to get more game-time.

Rovers coach Jon Sharp said: “We would like to thank Cory for his efforts with us this season and I would like to take this opportunity to wish him all the best for the future.

“We hope he gained a great deal from his time with us here, having played a part in some crucial fixtures.

“Competition for places here is fierce and I am not able to guarantee him a starting spot every week.

“Given where Cory is at in his personal development as a player, he needs to be playing and gaining regular game-time.

“Wherever his next move takes him, I hope it proves beneficial for all parties.”

Aston, son of former Featherstone player Mark Aston, scored 115 points in 12 appearances for Rovers with four tries, 49 goals and one drop goal.