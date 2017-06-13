Aston available to play for Rovers against parent club Leeds

ON-LOAN HALF-BACK Cory Aston is available to play for Featherstone Rovers in Friday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final away to his parent club, Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has confirmed.

Aston has yet to play a competitive game for Leeds after joining them in the off-season from Sheffield Eagles and has been on loan at Rovers since March.

He played for Rovers in their fifth and sixth round victories, making him Cup tied and Hetherington confirmed the terms of the loan deal do not prevent him playing against Rhinos this weekend.

Rovers coach Jon Sharp will now have to decide whether to recall Aston after he was left out of the last two games including the 36-12 Kingstone Press Championship win at Bradford Bulls two days ago.

Rovers came through with no major new injury concerns and Sharp said: “We started slowly and looked a bit flat.

“They played really well and we didn’t get much ball, but our bench had a good influence on the game.

“We went in 12-10 down at half-time and in the second half it was 26-0.

“Once we got going we looked really good.”

Rovers remain fourth, three points ahead of fifth-placed Halifax. Sharp said: “They won as well, but it is one week less for them to catch us.”