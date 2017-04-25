Anniversary dinner will celebrate Featherstone’s 1967 Wembley win

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are holding a special dinner on Friday, August 4, to mark the 50th anniversary of the club’s first Wembley triumph.

Malcolm Dixon, who led out the Rovers ahead of last Sunday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup victory over Oldham, captained Featherstone when they beat Barrow 17-12 in the final in 1967.

The Challenge Cup itself will make a special guest appearance at the anniversary dinner in August.

Tickets are priced at £34.95 per person, or £300 for a table of 10. It include a three-course meal.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “The 1967 Challenge Cup final was a monumental moment is this club’s proud history and we are delighted to be celebrating the success all over again this year.

“This season will see us pass 50 years since the Rovers’ first-ever Wembley cup final victory and we intend to mark it in a fitting fashion.

“We kicked off our anniversary celebrations in style over the weekend, with Malcolm leading out the teams ahead of our victory over Oldham in round five of this year’s competition.

“We had the Featherstone Male Voice Choir performing Abide With Me prior to kick-off and we are delighted with how well everything has been received.

“We are inviting all surviving members of the 1967 Challenge Cup final team to attend and a host of commercial partners have already committed to what should be a memorable evening here at The LD Nutrition Stadium.

“The Challenge Cup will be on display, in addition to a host of incredible heritage items from that memorable season and the game itself.”