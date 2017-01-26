LETTERS: Our gratitude to Pinderfields Hospital staff

Jill Brookling, Primrose Lane, Wakefield

We would like to communicate our heartfelt gratitude to Pinderfields Hospital for the compassion shown when our elderly and extremely sick mother Joan Cunliffe required medical attention last week.

The care given by A&E was exemplary, both to mum and our family. Although very busy the whole time we were there, we were treated with such kindness and understanding by all staff. Although we knew her condition was terminal, we had absolute faith in the professionalism of the staff and as soon as a bed became available she was moved to Gate E45 where she was very well looked after. The compassion of all staff, in particular Melanie, really helped us greatly. She did a very professional job in extremely difficult circumstances. Thank you for the time you spent with mum. We appreciate your kindness.