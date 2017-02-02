LETTERS: Cut Wakefield councillors to save money

Colin Willock, via email

I am one of the people who buy the Pontefract and Castleford Express weekly.

Reading through this newspaper weekly we’re bombarded by Wakefield Council announcing enforced possible cutbacks here, there and everywhere, to the detriment of the local people.

One obvious saving is always conveniently being overlooked by the council, by that I mean the number of councillors representing the general public in the Wakefield district.

Pontefract alone, north and south, has six councillors representing the area - why?

Reduce this to one councillor per ward and continue to reduce this down all across the Wakefield district. It would very interesting to learn how much saving could be made?