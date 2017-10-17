Yobs trash children's play park just weeks after £70k revamp

Vandals trashed a children's play area just two weeks after it re-opened following a £70,000 refurbishment.

Yobs damaged new play equipment and left litter at Haw Hill Park in Normanton during the weekend.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for environment and communities, said: “We are absolutely disgusted with the mindless vandalism that has taken place at Haw Hill Park.

"The park has recently reopened after benefitting from a £70,000 full refurbishment and it is astounding to think that anyone would want to deliberately damage a much loved park.

“Council officers visited on Monday to clean-up the rubbish left littering the park and assess the damage caused to the equipment, which is likely to cost hundreds of pounds to repair.

“This appalling anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in our district and we are increasing patrols of the area, particularly at weekends, to try and catch those responsible."

The play area was officially opened a fortnight ago by the Mayor of Normanton Coun Steve Hudson and children from Normanton All Saints, St John's Catholic and Normanton Common schools.

The council worked with Normanton Town Council and the Friends of Haw Hill Park to develop the new facility, which includes a climbing unit, swigs, a see-saw, roundabout and play unit for toddlers.

It was funded by the authority and a £50k grant from environmental not-for-profit organisation WREN.

Anyone who has information about vandalism at the play area is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.