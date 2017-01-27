Yobs set five cars on fire over one night

‘Stupid and reckless’ arsonists torched five cars in one night.

The yobs set fire to the vehicles parked on four streets in Hemsworth during the early hours of Saturday, January 20.

Police, who are investigating the attacks with the fire service, said the arsonists set fire to the rear number plates of cars on Elsham Fold, Bredon Close, Cheviot Close and Lowfield Road.

In one incident, on Elsham Fold, the fire spread causing damage to the front door of a house and a garage.

Officers at the Wakefield South East NPT condemned the attacks.

Inspector Paul Sullivan said: “A number of enquiries are underway to locate the persons responsible for these stupid and reckless offences.

“The sheer danger of setting fires in this way hardly needs to be emphasised and has been demonstrated by one of these fires which spread to cause damage to a property.

“We would like to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to identify the offenders and are working closely with the West Yorkshire Fire Service.

“Officers are viewing CCTV and patrols have been stepped up. Police will also be carrying out plain clothed patrols in Hemsworth.

“Anyone who has information about the offences or who witnessed men behaving suspiciously on these streets between 5am and 6am on Saturday January 20 is asked to contact the South East Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101 referencing crime number 13170031731.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”