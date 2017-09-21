Woman pulled from car after it flips on to roof in Pontefract

A woman had to be pulled out of a car which had flipped on to its roof in Pontefract

Fire Crews from Pontefract and Castleford rushed to Skinner Lane following the crash shortly after 11pm last night (Wednesday).

The woman, aged in her 40s, was "extricated", put on a spinal board and taken to hospital.

She was "conscious and breathing" at the time, but her current condition is not known.