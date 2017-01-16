'Wicked' man, 78, jailed for historic sex offences against children in Wakefield

A 78-year-old man has been jailed for a series of historic sex offences against children in the Wakefield area.

Terence O'Reilly, from South Elmsall, was sentenced to 26 years in prison at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday), after pleading guilty to 17 sexual offences against two victims.

The offences included six charges of rape against a child.

They took place over several decades between the 1960s and 1990s.

Detectives have welcomed the strong sentence and described the abuse to his two victims as "absolutely shocking."

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, of Wakefield District CID, said: "We welcome the very significant sentence given to O'Reilly today for what were absolutely shocking crimes perpetrated against innocent young girls who were in no position to defend themselves or resist.

"He displayed utter wickedness in his actions and the fact that he received such a significant sentence despite his age and guilty plea reflects just how abhorrent his behaviour has been.

"The courage his victim's have shown in coming forward and assisting our investigation must clearly be commended.

"I hope seeing O'Reilly receive a sentence which will most likely see him spend the rest of his life behind bars will bring them at least some sense of closure in seeing justice done."

DI Rolfe added: "I can promise all victims of sexual offences that they will be treated with the utmost sympathy and discretion and that all reports of sexual assault will be fully investigated."

O'Reilly pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences against a girl in the South Elmsall area.

The offences he pleaded guilty to were three indecency offences, two indecent assaults, six rape offences and three other sexual offences.

He also pleaded guilty to three sexual offences against another young girl in the South Kirkby area.

Police investigations into the men began in early 2015 after one of the victims disclosed the sexual abuse she had suffered.

O'Reilly was questioned and, following investigation, charged in early 2016 with multiple sexual offences.