Why Yorkshire folk still prefer to pay and display with cash

More than half of Yorkshire motorists still prefer to feed the meter when it comes to paying for parking.

A survey by the British Parking Association (BPA) revealed that 55 per cent of people in the region favour cash rather than credit cards or apps to pay and display.

Only 19 per cent are happy to pay by ‘plastic’ for parking. We are even less comfortable using newer technology methods too. Just 17 per cent prefer to use a mobile phone app, pay by text, online or via a parking website.

Among the reasons given for favouring traditional payment methods was a distrust of newer technologies, with one in 10 saying they found the apps or websites confusing. The same amount worry it will cost them more than necessary if they used a less traditional method.

BPA chief executive Patrick Troy said: “Our previous research shows that the majority of our members feel emerging technology will change or influence their organisation and the parking profession, with nearly three quarters involved in developing or encouraging future technology in areas such as intelligent mobility.

“While this new research shows that most motorists still prefer to use cash when paying for parking, the BPA’s aim is to build public confidence in using newer payment technologies which can make finding places to park and paying for parking so much easier and more convenient and without the fear of something going wrong.”

While 43 per cent of motorists say finding somewhere to park is a stressful experience, only 15 per cent of motorists have used a parking app to help them find a place to park. And a quarter said they are not aware that these apps and websites even exist. Mr Troy, who pledged to ensure these innovations are used in a socially responsible manner, added: “New technology can make life so much easier for motorists, getting them to their destinations quicker thus reducing congestion on our roads.”