Westgate station revamp hailed a ‘success’

The multi-million pound refurbishment of Wakefield Westgate station has been highlighted in a national report on economic growth.

The report, by the Rail Delivery Group, explains how stations can boost the local economy, help to create jobs, stimulate house building and revitalise public spaces.

Wakefield Westgate station is among six stations recently revamped at a combined of more than £800million, that are highlighted as a ‘template for regeneration’ in the report, entitled ‘Regenerating Britain’s railway stations: a six-point plan’.

The new Westgate station opened in December 2013, with an open plan foyer, waiting areas and shop units.

New signage and seating was installed outside and a taxi and car drop-off and short stay parking area was also created.

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh said: “The new station, with black tiles representing Wakefield’s coal mining heritage and light wells invoking sculptors Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore, kick started the development of the civic quarter and Merchant Gate.

“The redevelopment has benefitted everyone who uses the station.

“But as this report shows it has also brought a boost to Wakefield’s economy.”