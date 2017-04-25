West Yorkshire Police offer training spot to Hollywood A-lister

West Yorkshire Police Training Centre have sent out a cheeky tweet after actor Tom Hardy hit the headlines today.

It’s been reported that the A-lister was spotted giving chase through gardens and a building site to finally apprehend a suspect believed to have stolen a moped.

Witnesses described how the star of Mad Max and The Dark Knight Rises, “switched into superhero mode” as he caught up with the theft near his south west London home.

The 39-year-old, reportedly performed a citizens arrest of the fleeing thief.