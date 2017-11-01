West Yorkshire Fire crews pelted with fireworks and bricks in Halloween night attacks

FIREFIGHTERS in Leeds were among West Yorkshire crews pelted with stones and fireworks during six attacks on Halloween night.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service deputy chief fire officer Dave Walton has branded the attacks "disgusting" and has urged communities to spread the message that the incidents must stop.

Bricks were thrown at Killingbeck station’s crew just after 7pm last night (Oct 31) when they attended a bin fire in the Harehills area.

A group of around 30 people threw fireworks at Leeds station's crew just bfeore 7.30pm when they responded to a report of a fire in the open in the Hyde Park area.

The final incident in Leeds happened just after 9pm when Leeds station's crew and fire engine were hit by fireworks in Hyde Park.

There were were no injuries to firefighters, but a fire engine was damaged with small dents and scorch marks.

In Calderdale, fireworks were thrown at a moving fire engine on two separate occasions just after 7.30pm last night in the Park Ward of Halifax.

Just before 6pm stones were thrown at crews attending an incident near Undercliffe Cemetery, Bradford.

Deputy chief fire officer Dave Walton, said: “Yesterday was an incredibly busy day for the fire service with over 600 calls coming into our control room and of those over 125 incidents were attended.

“Whilst our firefighters were trying to carry out a job and protect the community, they also came under attack, which in our eyes is disgusting.

“The fact that it was Halloween does not excuse dangerous behaviour which could ultimately result in serious injury.

“We are now in the run up to Bonfire Night and we urge communities to spread our message that this must stop now."

District commander for Leeds, Russ Hepton, said: “These senseless attacks will inevitably lead to a member of the fire service being seriously injured whilst simply endeavouring to save life and protect their local communities.

"I would appeal for parents in these communities to ensure their loved ones are not involved in this criminal, anti-social behaviour.

“The Fire Service will actively seek to identify and prosecute any member of the general public that assaults frontline crews.

"Our staff are there to protect your communities, please treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve. All we want is for everyone to have a safe and enjoyable bonfire period.”

Last week West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service launched a campaign called More Than A Uniform, which condemns attacks on firefighters.