Wentbridge House Hotel and Wakefield rhubarb festival in tourism awards

A top tourism prize went to Pontefract’s Wentbridge House Hotel at an annual awards ceremony.

The four-star hotel on Great North Road won the Outstanding Customer Service prize at the White Rose Awards.

The Wakefield Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb was also highly commended at the awards event, the which is the UK’s biggest celebration of tourism.

Organised by tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire, the event at the Leeds First Direct Arena was attended by businesses from around the county.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The White Rose Awards are a great opportunity for us all to celebrate the wonderful Yorkshire businesses who work so hard to make this county a world-class visitor destination.

“Without the amazing efforts of these businesses, Yorkshire wouldn’t be the success it is.

“It really is a group effort that goes in to making the county a destination that people want to visit again and again.”