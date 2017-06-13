‘We serve the biggest portion of fish and chips in the country’

A fish and chip shop owner believes that his shop serve the largest portion in the UK - and only seven people have ever finished it.

John Haggerston, 37, says that the ‘whale challenge’ at Casey’s Fish ‘n Chips involves eating a 32oz haddock, 15oz of chips, a breadcake and FOUR sides.

A standard portion of fish and chips by industry standards is a 6oz fish and 10oz of chips, with the haddock used in the challenge being more than FIVE TIMES the size.

The fastest the £11.99 challenge has ever been completed is in 5 mins 41 seconds by a competitive eater, who somehow also helped finish his partner’s fish and chips once he had finished.

Mr Haggerston, said: “We have run the challenge in the shop for over two years but only seven people have ever completed it.

“We have had people from America come over to try it.

“The best score is unlikely to be beaten unless someone gets a blender!

“We get people coming in every week to try it, about ten a week.

“Everybody eggs each other on and there is always a great atmosphere in here.

“It was just a bit of a daft idea at first but we like to have a laugh and people love it.”

Mr Haggerston, from Ossett, urges people to tackle the unlikely feat of completing the challenge.

He said: “It’s always the ones who think they will beat it that fail the worst!

“I urge anyone to give it a go and try to complete it.”

There are various techniques that the owner believes are best to conquer the mammoth dish.

He said: “The Americans often go for diet pop as they believe that this releases gas quickly which is surprising to me.

“Others seem to down a lot of slush drink or litres and litres of water.

“Everybody has their own techniques.”

Anybody completing the challenge receives a t-shirt and their face proudly adorned on the wall.

Incredibly, the owner has plans to double the size of the fish for future challenges and has had requests to make it even bigger.

He added: “I have a 72oz haddock ready for anyone who wants to take on an even bigger challenge.

“I have a competitive eater called Beard Meats Food who finished our normal challenge in just eleven minutes.

“He has told me that as soon as I can get the fish in he will finish it.

“I wouldn’t put it past him!”