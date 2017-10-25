Wakefield's Trinity Walk owners refurbish nearby Westmorland House

The owners of Wakefield's Trinity Walk shopping centre have begun work to regenerate the Westmorland House building in the city.

The refurbishment of the “ageing” site, which borders the shopping centre, is expected to be completed by next April.

A spokesperson for shopping centre owner Orion said: "We are continuing to invest in Wakefield city centre and the regeneration of the ageing Westmorland House is another part of this.

“Work is now under way to vastly improve the look and layout of the building which is a highly visible piece of architecture within the city centre.

"We hope this will not only improve the overall attractiveness of the immediate area, but also attract more retailers and shoppers - creating more jobs in the process.”