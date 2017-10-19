Wakefield’s Chantry House office block could be turned into housing

A disused office block could be transformed into 108 new homes.
A planning application has been drawn up requesting permission to change the use of Chantry House from offices to one and two bedroom “residential units”.
The application has been submitted by The Freshwater Group, the development arm of Watermark Retirement Communities.
The building, on Kirkgate, formerly housed council services but has been used for many years.
