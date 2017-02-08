Wakefield Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb named in the UK’s Top Events

Wakefield’s Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb has been named in a leading travel site’s best events to attend in February.

The festival, which kicks off next week, has been chosen by the UK’s rental giants HolidayLettings.co.uk as one of the top 15 February events in their recent article “Where To Go & What To Do in February”.

The list has been compiled to celebrate only the best of UK events taking place in February 2017. The final 15 were selected from hundreds of the biggest and most exciting events across the UK.

Saskia Welman, spokesperson for HolidayLettings.co.uk, said: “Celebrating the culinary heritage of Wakefield, this unique food and drink festival offers the little-known tradition of rhubarb growing.

“During the three-day event one can sample the produce of local suppliers, attend live cookery demonstrations, participate in a host of workshops, and also enjoy live entertainment by street performers.”