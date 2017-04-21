Wakefield dance duo poised for BBC screening

A pair of college students from Wakefield are gaining recognition on the small screen thanks to their dancing exploits.

John-William Watson and Beth Emmerson, both students at Cathedral Academy for Performing Arts (CAPA), are featuring in the BBC Young Dance 2017 competition.

John-William, who recently graduated from the college, has gained a place in the final of the competition which will be shown live on BBC Two on Saturday (April 22) at 8pm.

Viewers of the competition saw John-William performing in the Contemporary Dance category heat in last Friday’s episode.

He successfully gained a wildcard place in the grand final where he will compete against four other young dancers for the title.

The event is judged by a panel of top dance industry experts and is presented by Darcy Bussell and Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba.

Meanwhile, current CAPA student Beth is poised to perform with John-William in the duet round of the competition on Saturday.

But before that, she was getting ready to perform in the national premier of Tarantiseismic as a member of the National Youth Dance Company at Sadlers Wells Theatre in London last night.

Claire Nicholson, Strategic Director of CAPA College, said: “We are incredibly proud of John-William and Beth who are achieving such amazing success at the very highest level in dance.

“It is wonderful to see these two positive teenage role models making their mark on a national level and enjoying the most inspiring and influential experiences and opportunities.”