Wakefield Council reveals proposal to introduce car parking charges on Sundays

Car parking charges could be introduced on Sundays across the district.

Wakefield Council is proposing to charge for overnight, Sunday and Bank Holiday charging at the authority’s pay and display car parks and on street.

Charges could also be introduced at Anglers County Park.

And free parking at Thornes Park, Minsthorpe Leisure Centre, Normanton Leisure Centre and Library and Pontefract Pool could also be limited to three hours.

The council is asking people for their views on the proposals.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “These proposals aim to make more parking spaces available for genuine users of our leisure and parks sites across the district, and allow us to take enforcement action to tackle any issues.

“If the plans were to go ahead, any surplus income generated from the changes would be used to fund improvements for the car parks bringing benefits to local residents.

“We ask as many people as possible to take the time to give us their views on the proposals.”

If approved, the changes would come into force in the new year.

The consultation runs for five weeks, until November 7. Visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/parkingconsultation to have your say.