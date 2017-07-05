Wakefield Council building shut due to water issues

One of the main Wakefield Council buildings in the city is closed today due to issues with its water supply.

The Wakefield One building, on Burton Street, houses the museum, library, Create Cafe and the council's customer access point.

The authority said customer services could still be contacted on 0345 8 506 506.

But staff warned it may take longer than usual to speak to an advisor.

Information is also available at www.wakefield.go.uk

The council said: "We will provide a further update later today. Sorry for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure."