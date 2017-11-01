Wakefield City Academies Trust pubilc meeting

A meeting will be held over the future of schools in a failed chain of a academies as questions continue to be raised over the demise of the organisation.

Yvette Cooper MP, along with parents and union representatives, will be among speakers at the event to discuss Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) on Friday.

In September WCAT announced it would cease running 21 schools including Normanton Freeston, Hemsworth and Wakefield City Academies.

Questions have since been raised over the financial management of WCAT.

Claims have also been made that the budgets of individual schools could be raided to pay off the debts of the parent organisation.

Sally Kincaid, of the National Education Union (NEU) Wakefield branch, said teachers were being made redundant and the Department for Education (DfE) new about problems at WCAT 18 months ago.

She said: “This is not good enough, we have lost excellent teachers and support staff, and those that remain are trying their best to carry on teaching pupils despite the schools having no cash for resources.

“Our kids get only one chance in school, and their education should not be used as a political football, which is why many people are now calling for the academies to be allowed to return their Local Authorities, with financial support from the DFE.”

The meeting will be held on Friday, November 3, at Normanton Parish Rooms, on Syndale Road.