Wakefield BID appoints new manager to ‘deliver businesses’ wishlist’

The Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) has appointed a former council night-time economy chief who has already got to work on an ambitious programme of activities aimed at boosting the city’s profile.

Elizabeth Murphy has been named as the BID’s full-time manager and has set out a calendar of events and projects for the first year.

Earler this year the BID group was approved by the city’s businesses to help improve and promote the city, and Elizabeth, who is based at Unity works on Westgate, is raring to go.

She said: “Businesses gave us a decisive mandate in February but they had a very clear wishlist and now it is my responsibility to ensure they are delivered,”

“I have been speaking to stakeholders in all business disciplines to make sure they know we are following up their faith in or ambition with actions.”

Reporting directly to the BID board, Elizabeth is meeting with retailers, professionals, public sector and the leisure services to drive forward the BID’s agenda.

Dave Owen, chair of the BID board said: “We’re delighted to have secured Elizabeth Murphy, she was instrumental in helping us achieve a ‘yes’ vote.

“I and the rest of the board are confident she’ll make Wakefield city a better place to work, live and do business.

“Wakefield is such a great city, I am looking forward to working with the levy payers and delivering results from the business plan.”