Voters poised to head to the polls for by-election in vacant city ward

A by-election for Stanley and Outwood East, prompted by the resignation of a long-standing councillor, takes place next week.

Five candidates are standing in the election which takes place on Thursday, October 12.

The candidates are: Lucy Brown (The Yorkshire Party), Nathan Garbutt Moore (Conservatives), Jack Hemingway (Labour), James Johnston (UKIP) and Nicola Sinclair (Lib Dems).

Last month, long-standing councillor Clive Hudson stood down.

Mr Hudson was first elected to the Stanley and Altofts ward, as it was known then, in 2000.

He cited his work commitments as the catalyst for his decision to give up his seat.

Mr Hudson works full-time as a lecturer in engineering and aviation technology at the University of Leeds

He said: “It’s frustrating.

“It is difficult to have a full-time job and also to be a councillor.

“There’s no exceptions for you if you are busy with work or even if you are self-employed and you miss meetings.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on October 12.