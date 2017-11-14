VIDEO: Poppies drop from shopping centre ceiling as district falls silent on Remembrance weekend

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we remembered them.

Communities united at war memorials in the district’s towns and villages on Armistice Day to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during conflict.

Poppies rest on the floor at the end of the Armistice Day service at The Ridings.

Service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the First and Second World Wars were remembered as the clock struck 11am on Saturday, marking the start of a poignant and reflective silence.

Wreaths were laid in commemoration of their bravery.

In The Ridings, local veterans paraded through the shopping centre before people gathered by the lifts to honour the fallen.

Thousands of poppies fell from the ceiling as the centre fell silent.

Veterans were then given a free afternoon tea at Grind Cafes as a gesture of gratitude.

Lee Appleton, Centre Director said, “We were honoured to welcome our local veterans and host the Armistice Day Service and would like to thank everyone who joined us for what was a moving and proud moment for Wakefield.”

The period of reflection continued on Remembrance Sunday.

Parades which included current and former members of the forces were held in Wakefield, Ossett, Horbury, Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford, Hemsworth, South Elmsall, South Kirkby and Featherstone.

Memorial services also took place across the district.

Armed forces champion Coun Sandra Pickin said: “The events last weekend were about people paying their respects to those that gave their lives for us to have the freedom today. The turnout was brilliant and people were really respectful of our troops.”

Pictures from this year's events will feature in your Express this week.