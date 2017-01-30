VIDEO:Ed Balls takes a kick to the face during Strictly Come Dancing tour

Here’s the moment former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls was kicked in the face by his dance partner on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

The former politician, 49, was taking part in the show at Sheffield Arena on Thursday night when he was accidentally kicked by partner Katya Jones.

The mishap happened while taking part in one of the group dances to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling.

The video shows pro dancer Katya do a handstand into his arms, which resulted in her leg kicking up straight into his face.

Along with a chuckling audience, Ed laughed off the moment by playfully rubbing his face in pain.

Ed is currently touring the UK as part of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.