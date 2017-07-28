VIDEO: Children enjoy snow at Trinity Walk

The temperature has dropped at Trinity Walk and children are enjoying freezing fun.

A snow slope and snowboard simulator have been installed at the shopping centre in Wakefield, which has teamed up with Snozone at Castleford's Xscape for the two-day event.

Youngsters have been putting their balance skills to the test as they try out the snowboard and have been taking advantage of the wintry theme to go sledging.

Lucy Grice, marketing manager at Trinity Walk, said: “It’s free. Anyone with kids knows how expensive the holidays can be, so if we can help just a bit by putting on some cool, free events, then great.

“It’s also something adults can take part in, especially the snowboard simulator which sees friends and families getting quite competitive.”

The attraction is open until 4pm today and from 10am until 4pm tomorrow next to the big screen in the main shopping area.