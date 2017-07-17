Video: Armed robbery at Leeds city centre watch shop

MASKED armed robbers struck at a watch shop in the upmarket Victoria Quarter in Leeds city centre today.

Police said three balaclava clad men armed with hammers, axes and a fire extinguisher smashed display cabinets at Watchfinder in County Arcade at Victoria Quarter before escaping with items just after 10am today. (July 17)

The incident scene. PIC: John Blow

They left the scene in a car driven by a fourth man.

Detectives from Leeds Distritct CID are currently at the scene as investigations continue.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 522 of July 17.

A spokesperson for Victoria Leeds said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at one of our retail stores this morning. No one was injured but the matter is now being handled by the police.”