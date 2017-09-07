VIDEO: A glimpse inside the new £5m Minsthorpe pool development in South Elmsall

Work is progressing on the new £5m leisure centre at Minsthorpe.

The Express and councillors were given a tour of the building this week, seven months after construction work got underway in February.

Coun Jacquie Speight with the new pool.

And the main structure of the facility is now in place, and the development team will focus on laying out the inside over the coming weeks.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport Jacquie Speight said: “Since February, everyone has been able to see the building take shape, and now we’ve got the shell.

“Between now and spring next year, the council and the contractors will be working really hard on the inside of the building.

“From the outside, you won’t see very much but there will be an awful lot happening so that we bring the pool and gym and everything else up to a really good standard, which is exactly what the people of Minsthorpe deserve.”

Councillors in what will be the foyer and reception area of the new leisure centre.

The development is expected to be completed in Spring and will include a 25m, six lane swimming pool, studio space and air conditioned gym. There will be swimming sessions for all ages and abilities as well as exercise and fitness classes.

The council closed the old Minsthorpe pool in 2013 and it was demolished two years later.

Council cabinet members originally approved plans to build a new pool at Minsthorpe Community College, but the proposals were later scrapped and the site was deemed “not viable”.

Local councillors and Minsthorpe Pool Action Group campaigned for it to be built back on the former pool site, and work to prepare the space for the new development eventually began just before Christmas last year.

See our website for a video tour of the centre.