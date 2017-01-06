Upset after centuries old paving stones stolen

A man has spoken of his upset after thieves stole rare two-century-old paving stones from the front garden of his home.

David Bagley, of Westfield Road in Horbury, discovered the 4ft by 2ft Yorkstone slabs had been torn up and were missing on New Year’s Day.

The 63-year-old said 25 to 30 flagstones had been pinched, and he estimated the value of each at around £80.

Mr Bagley, who lives with his wife Pat, said: “Our house is one of the oldest in Horbury, around 300-years-old, and it has been in our family for 60 years.

“It is part of the heritage of the town.

“I woke to discover, on New Year’s Day, two thirds of my genuine Yorkshire stone front path had been stolen.

“Let’s just say it was a bit of a shock.

“We think the stones had been there for about 200 years.

“I have visited a couple of stone merchants and have been advised that the chances of getting 4ft by 2ft Yorkstone slabs is zero, because they are so rare now.

“The heritage is lost for ever. It is quite upsetting, thinking that someone has just disregarded the heritage to make a few quid.”

Police said the incident took place between 9am on Thursday, December 29 and lunchtime on Sunday, January 1.

Mr Bagley said: “We front on to the main road and it would have taken a while for whoever it was to take them as they are big, heavy stones.

“There’s a few of the paving stones left, which suggests that whoever it was might have got disturbed.

“We are going to have to replace the flags with modern stone.

“We aren’t going to be able to put them back to what they were which is disappointing, because it is part of the heritage of the house and the area.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170000617.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.