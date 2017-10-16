UPDATE: Council confirms proposal for repairs at Sandal Castle

A proposal to repair parts of Sandal Castle, will be discussed by Wakefield Council before the end of the year, the authority has confirmed.

The project could see wooden bridges, walkways and the Keep's platform repaired, as well as "urgent restoration work" to the historic monument.

Repairs to signs and information boards will also be included in the proposal.

Coun Jacquie Speight, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport said: “Sandal Castle is an important part of Wakefield’s heritage and a much-loved place for people to go for a run or walk, enjoy dog walking and family outings.

“We fully understand that the closure of the bridges and steps have had an impact on people’s ability to enjoy the castle, as well as on the actual monument and are very keen to sort this out.

"The repair work will require significant investment, which is why we are putting together a clear priority plan of what needs to be done.”

The project announcement today came after speculation about investment at the site.

In his Follow the Leader column in the Express last week, council leader Coun Peter Box said a proposal would soon be discussed, but kept the details under wraps.

On Thursday, a message was then posted on the council-run Sandal Castle Official Facebook page stating that plans had been drawn up for repairs to the bridges and walkways.

It said funds were trying to be secured.

The statement was then hastily amended the next day to say the council was simply "looking at options" around how to restore the site.

The bridges and walkways have been closed since a safety inspection last March.

Last September, the authority said it was looking to secure external funding for repairs and said initial indications were that the work would cost more than £175,000.



A report on the proposed repairs is expected to be presented to the council's cabinet in December.