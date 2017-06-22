University Centre in Wakefield celebrates teaching excellence award

The University Centre at Wakefield College is celebrating after being given a silver award by the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) panel - introduced by the Government to recognise and reward excellent teaching in higher education.

The panel said the college is ‘above benchmark for progression to highly-skilled employment’ and said students are satisfied with the teaching, assessment and academic support provided on their programmes.

Director of higher education, Clare Hagerup, said: “We’re delighted with the findings of the TEF panel, as it recognises all of the hard work that goes in to ensuring our students get the best possible outcomes, regardless of their starting points.

“Together with our excellent QAA inspection last year, this firmly places us at the heart of university-level education, not only in our own district, but further afield.

“Our goal of ‘rethinking university education’ is having a great impact in raising higher-level skills in the district, and with the opening this year of the Advanced Skills and Innovation Centre, we’re going from strength to strength in opening up university-level education for all.”