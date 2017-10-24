Unity Works ‘not in a position’ to pay refunds

The administrators of Wakefield’s Unity Works have said the venue is unable to pay refunds for pre-booked gig tickets or deposits on events.

People who paid by credit card are being advised to contact their card provider following the collapse of Unity House (Wakefield Ltd), the venue’s parent organisation.

Insolvency firm Begbies Traynor has been appointed as administrator of the company.

The administrators said in a statement: “Unfortunately, the company will not be in a position to refund any deposits made or advanced tickets bought.

“Anybody having bought tickets or made deposits by credit card should speak to their credit card providers in the first instance as they may be able to help.”

Yesterday Begbies Traynor said all operations at Unity Works would cease with immediate effect and staff had been made redundant.

Business tenants would be able to remain in the building under their current terms of occupation.

The administration does not affect the running of The Establishment, a which is in the same building but run by a different company.