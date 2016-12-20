Two fighting for life after South Elmsall crash leaves six injured

Two people are fighting for their lives in hospital after a serious crash involving two cars in South Elmsall yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police today said a total of six people had been injured in the crash as they made an appeal for witnesses.

Officers were called just after 5.45pm yesterday when a Silver Ford Fiesta and a Black Vauxhall Astra collided on the A638 Doncaster Road, near to the junction with Field Lane.

A spokesman said: "Two men remain in a critical condition in hospital and a third person sustained serious injuries.

"Three other people involved in the collision sustained minor injuries."

The road was closed to while forensic examinations were carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log number 1203 of December 19.