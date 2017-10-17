Two arrests as crossbow and knives seized by West Yorkshire Police

Deadly weapons have been seized by West Yorkshire Police during an operation this evening.

Two knives and a crossbow are among the items taken by officers, and two people have been arrested.

The force's Roads Polcing Unit tweeted: "Stolen vehicle stopped. Pursuit prevented. Items seized. Two arrested. We are 100% COMMITTED to keeping you and all of West Yorkshire safe."

The officers were praised by social media users.

Police did not disclose where the weapons were seized.