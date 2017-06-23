Trio honoured in Queen’s list

An angler, a headteacher and an arts donor were recognised for their achievements in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, revealed last week.

Harry Lodge, president and chairman at Wakefield Angling Club received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to angling, while headteacher Julie Ann Allen, from Wakefield, was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to education.

And art collector Tim Sayer, who donated more than 400 works to The Hepworth Wakefield, was also awarded an MBE for services to art and philanthropy.

Mr Lodge has focused much of his efforts around making angling more accessible. He has supported young people, as coach for the club’s junior section and runs a fortnightly fishing class with a group of people with special needs and learning difficulties.

The 82-year-old, of Outwood, has also secured many grants for improvements to angling waters around Wakefield and protecting the habitats of local wildlife.

He said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed to receive the honour. Whilst the medal is coming to me, it is really good recognition for the angling club and the development we have achieved over the years.”

Mr Sayer, gifted his entire 50-year collection of art, including works by David Hockney, Henry Moore and Anthony Caro, to the Wakefield Permanent Art Collection, held at The Hepworth, in 2016.

He said: “Since then, [my wife and I] have become increasingly involved with the gallery and have enjoyed every moment of it. I would like to share this honour with everyone at The Hepworth and the public who have been such great supporters.”

Mrs Allen (inset) took up her first teaching post at Horbury St Peter’s Junior School in 1994. She spent time as a deputy headteacher in Kirklees before returning to Wakefield as deputy at Normanton St John the Baptist Primary in 2006.

In 2009, she became acting headteacher, before moving on to her current role as head of Birkwood Primary School in Barnsley. In 2013 she was named Headteacher of the Year for the North in the Pearson UK Teaching Awards.