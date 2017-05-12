Tributes to legendary news man

A former reporter who was a cornerstone of the Wakefield Express newsroom for half a century has died.

Tributes have been paid to Frank Jeffrey, who joined his local paper in 1950, aged 15, after leaving school.

Mr Jeffrey went on to become a legendary reporter and familiar face in the city, covering courts, councils and sports fixtures.

A fan of Yorkshire cricket and Wakefield Trinity, Mr Jeffrey, of Watson Crescent, Eastmoor, had been living at Earls Lodge Care Home since 2005. He died on May 1, aged 81.

His sister Liz Weaver, 73, said: “He was quite a shy and reserved person outside of work.

“After he trained as a reporter he was great with people and could talk to anyone. He got offers from other newspapers but wanted to stay here.”

Former colleague Julie Marshall said: “Frank was a really lovely gentleman, who was held in high esteem by everyone who came into contact with him.”

Former editorial director Richard Taylor said: “Frank was a cornerstone of the Wakefield Express newsroom. He was the saviour of many a less experienced reporter because of the depth of his local knowledge.

“He was renowned for the fairness and accuracy of his reporting but you always knew when he was under pressure because he would start to whistle quietly.”

A funeral will be held at the United Reform Church, Flanshaw, at noon on Friday, May 19.