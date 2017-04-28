Tributes to dedicated mining man

A dedicated volunteer at the National Coal Mining Museum has passed away at the age of 79.

Dr Ivor Brown died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Sandal.

Originally from Shropshire, he was an expert in mining history and had worked as a mining engineer and a college lecturer. He was also involved with the early development of the Overton museum.

He spent 30 years as a volunteer in the museum library and, fittingly, had spent his final day there at the launch of a new exhibition.

His wife Iris, paid tribute, saying: “He was a kind, loving family man who delighted to share his knowledge with others.

“He was very industrious and energetic managing to combine his travelling, lecturing, and work for a number of charities and clubs throughout Great Britain and beyond.

“Perhaps his proudest moment recently was when, as a Churchill Memorial Scholar, he and I were presented to the Queen at a reception to commemorate the setting up of the trust in 1965.

“It has been said he was a legend in mining history terms and his work will help future generations who study the past.”

Anisha Christison, who worked with Dr Brown for 10 years at the museum said: “He had such a love of mining history and was so knowledgeable.

“He was really good with members of the public and everyone felt welcomed and at ease.

“Ivor became our friend here and will be really missed.”