Tribute to a doctor who went out of her way to help people

A doctor who practised in Pontefract for 30 years has died at the age of 90.

Dr Jean Dewes, formerly Burnett, followed in the footsteps of both her doctor parents and helped to care for hundreds of patients in the town.

As a youngster, she attended Pontefract Girls High School before going to train at Leeds Medical School at the age of 17.

She then joined her parents’ practice, now known as the Stuart Road Surgery, which she helped to take over upon their retirement.

Her husband Peter, whom she married in 1956, said: “She was a conscientious GP. She was warmhearted, forthright and good fun.

“She will be missed by an awful lot of people, including her former patients.”

The couple, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year, had one daughter Celia Dewes.

Paying tribute to her mum, she said: “She worked really hard. She was very strong-willed and tough.

“She loved looking after people and that’s what she did. She went out of her way to make sure everyone else was okay.”

Dr Dewes’ funeral will take place on Thursday, February 23 at St Giles Church in Pontefract at 12.15pm.