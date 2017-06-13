Tree which killed grandmother was earmarked for removal years before, inquest told

A tree which crashed onto a car during high winds and killed a grandmother in Wakefield was earmarked as a problem years before the tragedy, an inquest heard.

Elaine Davison had been to visit her daughter in hospital with her husband Edward when the couple’s car was struck by a falling tree on Aberford Road on November 11, 2010.

The tree, which was one of 12 outside St Peter’s Churchyard, had been even been recommended for removal as far back as 1999.

Front seat passenger Mrs Davison, 55, suffered fatal injuries when a large branch pierced her chest after striking the Vauxhall Zafira just before 8.30pm.

Her husband Edward, who was driving the car, suffered only minor injuries.

Nicholas James, HM Principal Inspector of Health and Safety, had his evidence read to him by senior coroner David Hinchliff on the second day of the jury inquest at Wakefield Coroner’s Court.

His statement said that Wakefield Council staff had been out to the site of the incident on four occasions between March and November 2009.

A visit was made by an arboricultural officer investigating an overhanging tree branch resting on a boundary wall.

Another visit took place following a complaint about a branch that had fallen in the road.

The court was told that the officer who was in attendance at the call-outs notified his employees of the poor state of the tree but declared that it’s removal was “non-urgent”.

Mr Hinchliff said: “On one occasion the council were called out to remove a large branch from the road.

“It was not a massive branch.

“The two colleagues were able to lift the branch between them and remove it from the road.

“The council employee noted that the tree should be removed including the trunk.

“He deemed it non-urgent.”

The council’s tree management system was described in court as having “a reactive approach” with tree inspections generally taking place every three years.

However, the court heard that the previous time the tree in question had been inspected was 1999 - when the tree had been recommended for removal.

Continuing Mr James’ statement, Mr Hinchliff said: “It can be concluded that the council fell below the standards with regards tree management.”

It was added that the council now has a new urban tree policy in place which examines trees every one to five years, but that work to implement this system was already underway before the incident which killed Mrs Davison.

The new policy makes yearly checks on those trees situated along main roads and the court was told that Wakefield Council is “the only council in this area to operate this type of this system.”

Adrian Armitage, an arboricultural consultant, said the tree in question was a horse chestnut tree that was “prone to disease”.

He undertook a tree survey in May 2008 on behalf of a group of developers who were proposing plans for the site and was not associated with the council.

Mr Hinchliff read Mr Armitage’s statement out the court, making reference to the particular tree which caused Mrs Davison’s death.

He said: “You recommended that it should be fell to your client as far as the development was concerned.

“Of all the trees, this was the least healthy.

“The tree was showing signs of problems and it had reached the end of its life.”

The jury inquest, which is expected to last two weeks, continues.