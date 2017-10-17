Tree trunk torn down in high winds

Part of a tree trunk has fallen down in a popular city park after storm Ophelia battered the district.

High winds have caused a chunk of the tree, in Thornes Park, to tear away.

Part of the trunk has been torn off

Val Kitchen, who sent in these images today, said: "A large tree has blown over in Wakefield park. It must have been about 60ft tall.

"It's by the band stand near Denby Dale Road."

