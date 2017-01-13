Travel alert: How is the snow affecting public transport in Leeds and West Yorkshire?

Disruption to the buses in West Yorkshire is being reported due to snow and icy conditions this morning.

Here are some of the services currently being disrupted:

Bradford

First Bus reporting that its Bradford services 633, 640, 641, 686, 687 are running on main roads only due to black ice.

K1 back to normal

K2 & K3 Keighley - omitting Coronation Way.

K5 K6 K7 back to normal route.

K9 to Bracken Bank Top only

62 back on route

Brontebus 500, 664, 665 back to normal route.

696, 697 running but unable to serve Hill Top and James Street, Thornton

Calderdale

20 not serving Rye Lane.

21 is terminating at the top of Hanson Lane and diverting back down Pellon Lane, due to amount of snow on Court Lane.

343 not serving Whetherhill. From Lindley is diverting down East Street back on to the A629.

500 back to normal route.

553 service will not be able to serve Fountain Head Village. Terminating on Pellon Lane.

561/562 not serving Norland.

577 not serving Park Rd, Milton Avenue running on main road only at Bolton Brow.

X58 terminating at Riponden due to heavy snow at the White house . Not going to Rochdale.

Kirklees

181,183, 185 310 314/316 back on normal route

343 not serving Whetherhill. From Lindley is diverting down East Street back on to the A629.

360 unable to use the turning circle at Brackenhall, diverting via Bradford Road from Long Hill Rd.

366 unable to navigate Balmoral Avenue, and using the turning circle on Blackmoorfoot Road.

A635 Greenfield Road both ways closed due to snow between Green Gate Road / Thick Hollins Road and Hollins Lane.

937 Service to Marsden will NOT call at Honley or Meltham

Leeds

Roads around Bridgewater Place are closed to high-sided vehicles.



Wakefield

No incidents reported.