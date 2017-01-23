UPDATE: Three teenagers seriously injured after car struck tree

THREE teenagers were taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering serious injuries when a car crashed into a tree in Hemsworth near Wakefield tonight.

Fire crews were called to deal with the incident on Hemsworth Road just before 6.30pm tonight (Mon Jan 23).

Police said three men aged in their late teens suffered serious injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said one person got out of the wreckage of the car before crews arrived at the scene of the incident.

The spokeswoman added: "Two casualties were extricated by the fire service and taken to hospital by ambulance."

Hemsworth Road remains closed tonight as police investigations continue in a bid to establish the cause of the accident.

Police said no other vehicles were involved.