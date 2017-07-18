Two teenagers seriously injured after car hit tree near Pontefract

TWO teenagers were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in left the road and struck a tree in Fitzwillian near Pontefract..

Police said a 19-year-old man was driving the green VW Polo and a 17-year-old girl was passenger when it left Hemsworth Lane and collided with a tree just before 10.30pm last night. (Mon July 17)

Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Leeds General Infirmary. Police said the VW Polo was heading towards Ackworth when it left the road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car travelling in the area before the incident, or anyone who witnessed the collision itself to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team East via 101 quoting 13170327840.