Traffic alert: Delays on M62 near Brighouse after several vehicles involved in crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway were closed between junction 24 (Ainley Top) and junction 25 (Brighouse) following the collision at around 1.30pm.

West Yorkshire Police said officers had been sent to the scene after a Toyota Avensis and a Mazda 6 Sport had collided near junction 25.

A spokesman said no injuries had been reported and work to recover the vehicles was under way.

Highways England said there were long delays and one lane remained closed.