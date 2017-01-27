Pensioner from Wakefield killed in double fatal crash

A PENSIONER from Wakefield has been named as one of two people killed in a two-car crash near a seaside town in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said 77-year-old Peter Crossland from Wakefield, was driving a blue Honda Jazz which was involved in collision with a Red Renault Clio on the A3052 near Seaton in Devon just after 6pm on Friday January 20.

The Clio driver, 54-year-old Exmouth pharmacist Andrew Clargo, 54, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with serious injuries where he later died.

Police collision investigators attended the scene and carried out a forensic investigation.