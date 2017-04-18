District to get £600K boost for traffic improvement

​The district is set to benefit from a £600,000 boost to help deliver traffic improvement and maintenance projects.

Wakefield Council has successfully secured the funding from the Government’s National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF), which will provide much needed extra resources to develop its transport networks.

​Coun Matthew Morley, Cabinet Member for Transportation and Highways at Wakefield Council, said: “It’s great news that we have secured this new funding. It will make a real difference by benefiting local communities and supporting improvements to the district’s overall transport network.”

The funds will be spent on a variety of schemes to improve journey times across the district including the management of traffic signal junctions across the district, the Pontefract to Knottingley Connect cycle scheme, and the Sharleston to Streethouse footpath.

The money will also be used to fund a new pedestrian crossing on the A650 dual carriageway, improvements on the Pontefract corridor junction and a road resurfacing programme from Holywell Lane to Fryston.

Over £50,000 has been allocated to road work in flood priority areas.

The funding was approved by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.