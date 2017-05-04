Trans Pennine beer festival to raise funds for charities.

The East vs West beer festival is back for a third time to raise money for charity.

The four-day event at The Red Shed on Vicarage Street got underway at 5pm today (Thursday). It continues from 11am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

The final session is on Sunday from noon to 3pm.

It will feature 20 beers drawn from either side of the Pennines.

The ale showcase has been organised Malcolm Bastow, of Five Towns Brewery in Outwood.

The festival will raise funds for children’s cancer charity Candlelighters, male suicide prevention charity CALM and Newton Hill Cricket Club.

It’s a pay on the door event.