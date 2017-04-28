Training begins for rugby union women’s team

A new women’s rugby union team has met for its first training session this week.

The recently-formed Ossett RUFC, profiled as part of our #sistersport campaign, is now looking for new members, ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Player Charlie Ramsden said: “With the recent success of the women’s team in the Six Nations, many women are coming forward and wanting to try the sport out.

“Unfortunately so far there are not many Union clubs to accommodate women - hence Ossett taking the leap and encouraging local women to take part.

“We think it is great for the local community as well as getting people to do something they may not usually do.”

Women of all abilities, aged 17 or over, can join the team, which meets every Wednesday evening for a training session.

Coach Jason Kay said the group were also looking to form a competitive team for those women at training who want to play.

He said: “Women can expect to learn new skills, ball handling, tackling, everything you would see on a rugby pitch - of course not straight away - with added fitness around it.

“Taking part in team sports is a great way to get active with like minded people and in rugby the pressure is off. We don’t expect superstars just people who wish to learn new skills, have fun, meet new friends and unwind.

“Rugby is a physical sport and with physical activity comes the added benefits of destressing.

“Everything we do is around building skill level while getting fit and enjoying it at the same time. I welcome every lady with a breakdown of what to expect.

“And I add them to our whatsapp group so they can talk to the ladies already joined which really helps to boost their confidence and it shows that everyone is there to do the same thing and that it is enjoyable.”

The group meets at 7pm on Wednesdays at the Green Park playing fields in Ossett.

To find out more information, call Mr Kay on 07943042143.