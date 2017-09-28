TRAFFIC: Wakefield road closed at night due to roadworks

A busy road that forms one of the main arteries in and out of Wakefield is being closed during the evening.

Aberford Road will be shut from 7pm until 6am tonight (Thursday) and Friday.

Road lining work is being undertaken on the busy stretch of road.

Transport chiefs have said that the 157 and 444 bus services will be affected by the works.

Services will be diverted along Aurora Drive and Novale Way.